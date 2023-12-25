Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.81. 6,324,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,018,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

