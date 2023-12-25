Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,807,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,284,000 after purchasing an additional 261,863 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $626,137,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 885,484.4% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,582 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,808,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,994,000 after acquiring an additional 181,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 87.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after acquiring an additional 630,527 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,448. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

