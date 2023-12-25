Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $96.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.08. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

