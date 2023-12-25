Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $14.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Editas Medicine
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine Price Performance
NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $10.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $884.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.96.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Editas Medicine
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.