Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $14.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $10.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $884.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

