Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires Shares of 5,555 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,555 shares of the cable giant's stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,894,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

