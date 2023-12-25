Ellenbecker Investment Group Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,724,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 74,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,416. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

