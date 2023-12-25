Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $124.22. The stock had a trading volume of 510,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

