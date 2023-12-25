Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 0.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,676. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

