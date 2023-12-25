Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 4,882 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:AOM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.31. 243,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

