Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 4,603 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned about 0.58% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

USRT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 436,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,062. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

