EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.52. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

