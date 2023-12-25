Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Decreased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $96.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,374. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

