Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
