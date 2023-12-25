Energi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $298,188.77 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $298,188.77 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00110480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00027537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005598 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,566,120 coins and its circulating supply is 70,565,866 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

