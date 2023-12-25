ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stock Holdings Increased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESE stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.00. 68,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,560. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $116.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.09.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

