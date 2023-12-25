Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00.

EXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.20.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of EXR opened at $156.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.71. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

