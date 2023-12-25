Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 2,718 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 249.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,807 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,894,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,862,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.