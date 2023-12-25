Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.58. 1,824,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day moving average is $216.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $245.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

