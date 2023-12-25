Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 3.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $65.57.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

