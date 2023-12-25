Fei USD Market Capitalization Achieves $12.40 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $12.40 million and approximately $115,172.01 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00023359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,480.29 or 1.00079643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011974 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010533 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00145440 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,453,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,195,026 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,453,693.83082771 with 13,195,026.44806542 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.93925355 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $108,867.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

