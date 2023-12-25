Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF alerts:

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FCPI traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.96. 9,936 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.