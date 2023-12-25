First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.49. 207,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,331. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.54.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.4313 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

