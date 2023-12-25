FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$43,250.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$216.25, for a total value of C$43,250.00.

FirstService Trading Up 0.9 %

FSV traded up C$1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$216.24. 34,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$206.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$203.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of C$163.50 and a 52 week high of C$223.84.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.59. FirstService had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 7.4272791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

