Flare (FLR) Price Reaches $0.0171

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Flare has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $523.38 million and $6.99 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 30,694,305,768 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 30,694,305,767.90955 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01695688 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $6,769,408.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

