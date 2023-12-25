Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 1,893 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

VUG stock opened at $310.58 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The company has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

