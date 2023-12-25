Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 3,858 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV opened at $148.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day moving average is $141.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

