Friedenthal Financial Buys New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after acquiring an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,018 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,529,000 after purchasing an additional 230,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR remained flat at $82.11 during trading on Monday. 730,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,656. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,344,197.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,024 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,344,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,494 shares of company stock worth $27,396,258. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

