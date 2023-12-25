Friedenthal Financial Invests $714,000 in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 676.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 967,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,554 shares of company stock worth $1,620,454. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

