Friedenthal Financial Makes New $724,000 Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,266 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 114.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 327.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.61. 750,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 4.12.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SM. Susquehanna upped their price target on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SM Energy

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.