Friedenthal Financial Takes $691,000 Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in ChampionX by 240.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 16.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

