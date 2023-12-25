Friedenthal Financial Trims Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Affirm were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $49.06. 24,487,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,445,410. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 3.62. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. Affirm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AFRM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

