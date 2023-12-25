Gala Hits One Day Trading Volume of $187.98 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $187.98 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 28,955,526,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,224,145,167 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

