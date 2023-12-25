Genesis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 978,889 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up about 7.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of Infosys worth $54,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 294.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth $24,105,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Infosys by 12.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Infosys by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Infosys by 6.0% during the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 7,734,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,961,000 after acquiring an additional 440,400 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,018,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805,162. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

