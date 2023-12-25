GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 441 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

Shares of KLAC traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $582.65. The stock had a trading volume of 409,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,317. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.34. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $593.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

