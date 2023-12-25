GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 946 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,043,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,242 shares of company stock worth $2,683,495 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. William Blair cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

NetApp Stock Performance

NetApp stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.40. 828,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average is $77.94.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

