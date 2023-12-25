GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 687 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.98. 452,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,698. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.