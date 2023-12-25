GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 714 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.02. 458,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,064. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $225.27.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

