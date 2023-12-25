GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Landstar System worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $600,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.87. The stock had a trading volume of 174,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.05 and a 1-year high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.