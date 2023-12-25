GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.15. The company had a trading volume of 134,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $224.45 and a 52 week high of $297.26.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,563 shares of company stock worth $21,250,190. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

