GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $298.09. 1,167,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $336.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.