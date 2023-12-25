GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.79. 133,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,413. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.