GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.37 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Houlihan Lokey worth $14,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HLI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.51. 304,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,729. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.92. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $123.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 56.56%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

