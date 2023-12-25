GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $18.56 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.69. 551,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.