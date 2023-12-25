GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.93.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE PH traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $458.19. The stock had a trading volume of 376,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,900. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $286.79 and a twelve month high of $462.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.30.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
