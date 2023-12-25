GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $458.19. The stock had a trading volume of 376,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,900. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $286.79 and a twelve month high of $462.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.