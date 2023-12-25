GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR traded up $3.31 on Monday, reaching $199.67. 568,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,985. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.43 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,452 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

