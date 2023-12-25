GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.26 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EME traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.01. 386,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.49. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.89 and a one year high of $227.49. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

