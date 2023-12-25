GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 81 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.10. 1,754,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,837. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.91. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.