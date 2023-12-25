GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $195,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,559,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,280. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Trading Up 0.6 %

PLXS stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.97. The stock had a trading volume of 63,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,048. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Plexus

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.