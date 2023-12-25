Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

GBLI stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.38. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

