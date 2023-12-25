Global Lights Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 25th (NASDAQ:GLACU)

Global Lights Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GLACU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 25th. Global Lights Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 14th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance
GLACU opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Global Lights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $10.36.
About Global Lights Acquisition
